Christie's to auction off Apollo 11 moon landing manual

(WISH/CNN) -- A unique piece of history is going on the auction block. 

The manual that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin used during their iconic landing on the moon in July of 1969 will soon go to the highest bidder at Christie's.

The book, which was located between Armstrong and Aldrin as they were in their lunar module, contains writings and connotations about their journey. 

Christie's is auctioning the book and said the manual also appears to include traces of moon dust. 

The public can get a chance to see the book over the next month at Christie's locations in the United States and Asia. 

It will go to auction July 18 and it is expected to sell for between $7 million and $9 million. 

CNN Newsource contributed to this report

