Cleveland Browns fire coach Hue Jackson in third losing season

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson attends a meeting with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) -- A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.

Jackson was dismissed Monday by general manager John Dorsey, a day after the Browns lost their 25th straight road game, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the move official.

Jackson lost all 20 road games during in his tenure. The Browns have lost three straight games after a promising start this season.

It's not immediately clear who will fill in for Jackson for the rest of this season.

The Browns have been more competitive following a 0-16 season, but the Browns continue to be wrapped in drama and dysfunction under Jackson.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will now look for their fifth full-time head coach since buying the Browns in 2012.



Jackson's firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue.