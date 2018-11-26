Police: Mother arrested in front of her child; shoplifted more than $2k in clothes
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) - A Columbus woman was arrested Friday evening after shoplifting items worth more than $2,000 from Kohl's, according to the Columbus Police Department.
The CPD says they were called to the Kohl's located in the 700 block of Creekview Drive for a call of shoplifting at approximately 5:45 p.m.
The woman, 31-year-old Katie King, was spotted by a store security officer as she shoplifted a number of items.
After being called to the scene, King was spotted pushing a stroller near the store location with her young child in it. The stolen clothing items, which still had the tags on them and totaling approximately $2,400, were discovered inside the stroller.
The CPD says the store's security officer also recovered items damaged during the shoplifting incident worth nearly $400.
After being taken into custody, King was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. She faces a preliminary charge of theft.