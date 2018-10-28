Dad, daughter arrested for incest in South Carolina after baby born

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of James Travis Brown (left) and Katlyn Lauren Edwards (right) (Provided Photo/Laurens County Sheriff's Office via WSPA)

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A Laurens County father and daughter have been arrested on charges of incest after the woman gave birth to a child by her own father.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Katlyn Lauren Edwards and her father James Travis Brown are both charged with Incest.

Investigators say Edwards gave birth to a child after being impregnated by her biological father.

The child later died at a medical facility in Charleston.

“It is beyond my comprehension how this could take place between a father and daughter. At this time, I can’t confirm the baby died from complications related to incest, however we wonder if that’s the case," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

"We are working with medical professionals and the Solicitors Office regarding that aspect of the investigation and will update everyone if there are any additional charges.”

Both Edwards and Brown claimed the relationship was consensual and investigators say they found evidence to support that claim.

Edwards was arrested on Oct. 22 while Brown is currently in custody in another county on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Laurens County to face the Incest charge when he is released.