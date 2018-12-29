Dad spends Christmas in the sky with flight attendant daughter

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WFLA) -- As millions around the world gathered to share gifts and scoff stuffing, Pierce Vaughan was thousands of feet in the air, working as a flight attendant for Delta.

But her father Hal figured out a way to make her Christmas a little brighter—he joined her in the sky for the holidays.

Mike Levy, a passenger, posted about the father and daughter's experience on Facebook.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas . Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

The post has more than 200,000 likes and more than 40,000 shares.

Pierce Vaughan later took to Facebook, saying her father had flown from Fort Myers to Detroit, and then on to Massachusetts.

"Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle)," she said.