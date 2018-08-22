Disney offers full tuition for hourly workers who want college degree
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is offering to pay full tuition for hourly workers who want to earn a college degree, finish a high school diploma or learn a new skill, the entertainment giant said Wednesday.
As many as 80,000 hourly workers in the United States could be eligible for the program, which pays upfront tuition for employees taking online classes starting this fall.
Disney initially will invest $50 million into the “Disney Aspire” program and up to $25 million a year after that, the company said.
“We can’t wait to see what paths our cast members take with Disney Aspire,” the company said in a blog post.