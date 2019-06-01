National

Don't kiss your hedgehog; 27 people contract salmonella

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 01:07 AM EDT

Don't kiss your hedgehog; 27 people contract salmonella

ATLANTA (CNN) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring a salmonella outbreak. 

In all, 27 people have been infected with salmonella in 17 states. Two of the cases were in Indiana. 

The CDC believes pet hedgehogs are the source behind the outbreak. In interviews, 90 percent of the people diagnosed with salmonella said they had contact with a hedgehog. 
    
Hedgehogs can carry salmonella germs in their feces. 

If you handle a pet hedgehog, the CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water immediately after. Also, they recommend against kissing or snuggling the animal.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines