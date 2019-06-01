Don't kiss your hedgehog; 27 people contract salmonella Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A hedgehog is shown at a press conference by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Jan. 22, 2014, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.(Joe Raedle /Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

ATLANTA (CNN) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring a salmonella outbreak.

In all, 27 people have been infected with salmonella in 17 states. Two of the cases were in Indiana.

The CDC believes pet hedgehogs are the source behind the outbreak. In interviews, 90 percent of the people diagnosed with salmonella said they had contact with a hedgehog.



Hedgehogs can carry salmonella germs in their feces.

If you handle a pet hedgehog, the CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water immediately after. Also, they recommend against kissing or snuggling the animal.