DQ giving away free Blizzards for Labor Day

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 04:33 AM EDT

(WQRF) - Dairy Queen locations will be giving away free small Blizzard on Labor Day by downloading DQ's new mobile app.

Starting Labor Day, customers can also pick up a $4 burger and Blizzard combo deal for a limited time, with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger.

The chain is also introducing the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which features pumpkin pie pieces blended into DQ's vanilla soft-serve ice cream, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

