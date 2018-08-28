DQ giving away free Blizzards for Labor Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of a Dairy Queen Blizzard. (Provided Photo/WQRF)

(WQRF) - Dairy Queen locations will be giving away free small Blizzard on Labor Day by downloading DQ's new mobile app.

Starting Labor Day, customers can also pick up a $4 burger and Blizzard combo deal for a limited time, with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger.

The chain is also introducing the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which features pumpkin pie pieces blended into DQ's vanilla soft-serve ice cream, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

For more information, click here.