Dr Pepper Museum giving away year's supply of soda to 2-millionth visitor
(WFLA) - The Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas is turning 28 Saturday.
In honor of the momentous occasion, they're giving away a whole lotta Dr. Pepper.
The museum will be celebrating what they’ve dubbed “the most original birthday party in the whole wide world"--and one lucky guest will receive a year's supply of the soft drink.
All they must do is be the museum's 2 millionth visitor.
Guests can get in for $2 and enjoy guided tours, live music, lawn games and food, as well as free Dr Pepper. One lucky lucky fan will leave with a year's supply.
The party starts on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more information.
Local Headlines
Latest Crime News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.