Dr Pepper Museum giving away year's supply of soda to 2-millionth visitor

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 29: Bottles of Dr Pepper drinks are seen on a store shelf on the day Keurig Green Mountain announced it has struck a deal worth more than $21 billion with Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. on January 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The new company will be known as Keurig Dr Pepper. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 29: Bottles of Dr Pepper drinks are seen on a store shelf on the day Keurig Green Mountain announced it has struck a deal worth more than $21 billion with Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. on January 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The new company will be known as Keurig Dr Pepper. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WFLA) - The Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas is turning 28 Saturday.

In honor of the momentous occasion, they're giving away a whole lotta Dr. Pepper.

The museum will be celebrating what they’ve dubbed “the most original birthday party in the whole wide world"--and one lucky guest will receive a year's supply of the soft drink.

All they must do is be the museum's 2 millionth visitor.

Guests can get in for $2 and enjoy guided tours, live music, lawn games and food, as well as free Dr Pepper. One lucky lucky fan will leave with a year's supply.

The party starts on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.