Dr Pepper Museum giving away year's supply of soda to 2-millionth visitor

Posted: May 06, 2019 05:44 AM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 05:44 AM EDT

(WFLA) - The Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas is turning 28 Saturday.

In honor of the momentous occasion, they're giving away a whole lotta Dr. Pepper. 

The museum will be celebrating what they’ve dubbed “the most original birthday party in the whole wide world"--and one lucky guest will receive a year's supply of the soft drink. 

All they must do is be the museum's 2 millionth visitor.

Guests can get in for $2 and enjoy guided tours, live music, lawn games and food, as well as free Dr Pepper. One lucky lucky fan will leave with a year's supply. 

The party starts on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. 

Click here for more information.

