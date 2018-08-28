EA CEO cancels remaining qualifier tournaments

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Police investigate the scene of a fatal mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing during a video game tournament, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The CEO of EA says he will cancel the remaining Madden Classic qualifier events after two people were fatally shot and 10 others injured at a "Madden NFL 19" tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a statement Monday evening Andrew Wilson said, "We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators. We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events."

Sheriff Mike Williams said 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore specifically targeted fellow gamers attending the tournament on Sunday before killing himself.

Here is the full statement from the CEO of EA: