Expert warning about 'Target Effect'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, file photo, shows a Target store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Have you ever walked into target for something quick and left with a cart load of stuff?

Psychologists are calling this the "Target effect."

Experts say this is how retailers manipulate and influence people's buying behavior

The "target effect" also taps into our desire for a deal, which is why some people buy in bulk at places like Costco.

The effect also works for online shopping. Experts say this should be called the "Amazon Effect."

So how do you avoid this? Take a deep breath and ask yourself if you really need it.