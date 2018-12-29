Father charged after daughter dies from extremely hot shower

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KARK) -- An Arkansas man is facing a murder charge in connection to his daughter's death.

According to a news release from the Jacksonville (Arkansas) Police Department on Friday, officers responded to an apartment on N. Simmons Drive for a suspicious incident involving a child.

Officials say Derek Shockley, 20, told police he gave his 13-month-old daughter a shower, and her skin started to slip off after the shower.

Investigators say the girl was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital's Critical Care Unit. Officials say the injuries to the child's body were caused by intense heat, causing burns to more than a third of her body. She died from her injuries after developing septic shock and organ failure on Thursday, according to authorities.

Shockley was arrested on December 18 and charged with domestic battering and endangering the welfare of a minor. On Friday, Shockley was charged with 2nd degree murder.