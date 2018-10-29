Father shoots, kills masked robber at McDonald's

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s on Lomb Avenue that left a man dead and two people injured Saturday night.

West Precinct Officers responded to the restaurant around 10:45 p.m. on a call that multiple people had been shot. A masked man entered the restaurant when an employee was letting a father and his sons out the door.

The masked man then began to open fire into the restaurant and the father began shooting at the masked man.

As a result of the gunfire, the father, son and masked man were struck. The father and son have do not have life threatening injuries.

Birmingham police confirmed that one adult male died from his injuries.

Investigators are not clear whether the victim was robbing the store or targeting someone in the business.

Based on the preliminary information, the father won’t face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.