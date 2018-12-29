Girl dies after mom hides her diabetes diagnosis, police say

Amber Hampshire.

(WFLA) - An Illinois mother accused of hiding her daughter's diabetes diagnosis is being charged in connection with the girl's death.

Charges were filed against 39-year-old Amber Hampshire, of Alton, after her 14-year-old daughter Emily died of a diabetes-related illness in November, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.

Paramedics were called to the family's home on Nov. 1 and found the girl unresponsive and not breathing. Emily had gone into cardiac arrest. She was rushed to an area hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, where she later died.

Emily's cause of death was determined to be diabetic ketoacidosis, a complication of diabetes that occurs when fat breaks down too fast, causing the blood to become acidic.

Amber Hampshire told doctors her daughter was hospitalized for pneumonia this year, and also had high sugars at the time, but said insulin was not needed or prescribed. She refused to authorize the release of her medical records, the newspaper reported.

The hospital eventually obtained the records, which showed Emily was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. She was also hospitalized for pneumonia and diabetic ketoacidosis earlier this year, authorities said. At the time, she and her mother were "provided with education about diabetes, insulin and dietary needs prior to the girl’s release," authorities said, according to the report. Three follow-up appointments were scheduled, but Emily never showed up.

Her school was notified of her diagnosis and was given a medical plan to follow, but her mother, who worked at the school at the time, reportedly told staff to ignore the plan.

A search of their home turned up several items prescribed to Emily, including Humalong Kwikpens insulin delivery devices, a blood glucose monitoring system and two unused Glucagon emergency injection kits.

Friends and family members, including the girl's father, were also kept in the dark.

“We have no reason to believe that Emily’s father knew about this,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

Amber Hampshire is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life or health of a child.

She turned herself into the county jail and posted bond, which was set at $100,000. If convicted, she faces up to 14 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and up to 10 years in prison for endangering a life.