‘Halloween' carves up another $32 million to top box office

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from "Halloween." (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from "Halloween." (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Meyers and Jamie Lee Curtis can’t be stopped. “Halloween” has topped the box office for the second straight weekend, carving up $32 million in ticket sales.

The top three films were all unchanged at the North American box office, as Hollywood left “Halloween” to dominate the pre-trick-or-treating weekend. The sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original last week notched the biggest opening ever for a film with a female lead over 55.

Bradley Cooper’s lauded “A Star Is Born” remains in second with $14 million in its fourth weekend. The film, starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, has grossed $148 million.

Sony’s superhero spinoff “Venom” also stuck in third with $10.8 million in its fourth weekend.

The lone new wide release, the submarine thriller “Hunter Killer,” was deep-sixed with $6.7 million.