Headless torso found inside fish tank of San Francisco home

Photo of home where headless torso was found. (Provided Photo/KRON)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A gruesome discovery has been made at a home in a San Francisco home.

Police discovered remains of a headless corpse inside a fish tank.

Neighbors say they haven’t seen the homeowner in months.

Police were called to the home on Clara Street in the South of Market area to do a wellness check in July. Reportedly officers were told by several men inside that the homeowner was on vacation

Police then came back a week and a half ago and made the discovery.

The remains were so badly decomposed they don’t even know the gender.

A man has been arrested in connection with the case but no charges have been filed.