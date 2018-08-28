Headless torso found inside fish tank of San Francisco home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A gruesome discovery has been made at a home in a San Francisco home.
Police discovered remains of a headless corpse inside a fish tank.
Neighbors say they haven’t seen the homeowner in months.
Police were called to the home on Clara Street in the South of Market area to do a wellness check in July. Reportedly officers were told by several men inside that the homeowner was on vacation
Police then came back a week and a half ago and made the discovery.
The remains were so badly decomposed they don’t even know the gender.
A man has been arrested in connection with the case but no charges have been filed.