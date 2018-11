(WIVB/CNN) - If you're still looking for a dish to bring to Thanksgiving dinner, one company wants to help you out.

Artisanal ice cream brand Salt & Straw released a collection of Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors.

Flavors include roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, and spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie.

The company's artisanal ice cream is handcrafted and served up in five to 10-gallon batches.