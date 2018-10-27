Indiana lawmakers respond to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

From left Cody Murphy, 17 Sabrina Weihrauch, and Amanda Godley, left, all of Pittsburgh, hug after an active shooter situation at Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Multiple casualties have been reported at the synagogue. (Andrew Stein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WISH) -- Lawmakers around the country expressed their sadness and horror following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday that killed 11 people and injured others, including four police officers responding to the incident.

U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat, released this statement on Saturday:

I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. I am heartbroken for those who have been injured or killed. Anti-Semitism, hatred, and bigotry have no place in our country, and we must come together to denounce this horrific act. I also want to thank the first responders who bravely rushed to the scene.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican, wrote this on Twitter:

Closely watching the reports of multiple casualties at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh this morning. This violent act of anti-Semitism goes against everything America stands for and it will not be tolerated.

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, a Republican, made the following statement via Twitter:

The horrific acts of anti-Semitism at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh are devastating. My heart breaks for the community. Sending prayers to all injured and the loved ones of those who were killed. Grateful for all law enforcement and first responders on the scene.

And U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat, made this statement:

I am deeply saddened by today’s horrific attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. I stand in solidarity with the congregation, the family and friends of those affected, the people of Pittsburgh, and the entire Jewish community during this very difficult time. In this country defined by our religious freedom, this level of hatred and intolerance against peaceful worshippers is an affront to us all. As we support those who are suffering, we should all renew our efforts to spread tolerance and love to combat hate. While our thoughts and prayers are with those effected, this is not enough. No words can heal the hurt of families, mend the wounds of the survivors, and prevent the next shooting from occurring. Congress and the Administration must act and until then will remain complicit in tragedies like this one through inexcusable inaction.

President Donald Trump was in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon to provide the keynote at the national FFA convention and spoke about the synagogue shooting.

Vice President Mike Pence, formerly the governor of Indiana, was in Las Vegas on Saturday and made the following statement: