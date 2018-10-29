National

Oct 29, 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The heck with that hooey about dogs being man's best friend, it's National Cat Day!

This gives you a chance to make sure you let your pet know that he or she is, well, the cat's meow.

Sponsors of National Cat Day say this is a good day to adopt a cat or kitten in need of a home.

This day was created in 2005 by pet lifestyle expert and animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige.

Organizers say this movement helped rescue the lives of more than a million felines.

