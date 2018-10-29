National

Kanye West designs 'Blexit' shirts; urges black Democrats to leave party

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 10:29 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 10:29 AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Kanye West has designed t-shirts apparently encouraging black voters to "Blexit" (i.e. exit) the Democratic party.

The "Blexit" slogan launched over the weekend at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

The shirt comes in bright orange, teal and lavender with designs reading "Blexit" and "We Free."

The term "Blexit" is a play from the UK's Brexit, which was West's reported inspiration. 

The shirts are part of the Blexit.com launch, which features testimonials from people who have left the Democratic party.

TPUSA's Communications Director Candace Owens called "Blexit" a "renaissance" and commended West, whom she called a "dear friend and fellow superhero."

West had a meeting with Trump earlier this month, where he discussed social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and more. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines