Kroger to phase out plastic bags

File photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. Kroger Co. has chosen a Phoenix suburb as the launching pad for delivering groceries to doorsteps using driverless cars. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH/AP) -- Kroger has announced that it will phase out single-use plastic bags at its stores by 2025.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”

Seattle-based QFC will be the company’s first retail division to phase out single-use plastic bags. The company expects QFC’s transition to be completed in 2019.

Kroger says it will ask for customer feedback and work with community partners to help with the transition.

There is a broader shift by companies to reduce waste, especially plastic. Disney, Starbucks, Marriott and McDonald's are getting rid of plastic straws. Dunkin' Donuts is phasing out polystyrene foam cups by 2020. Ikea plans to eliminate single-use plastic products from its shelves by 2020, including straws.

