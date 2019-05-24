Lafayette man arrested for murder after body found in his home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Talmadge Jasper, 18, of Lafayette, was arrested for murder after a man's body was found inside his home Thursday night, Lafayette police said. (Provided Photo/Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) -- A Lafayette man was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder after a man's body was found in his home, Lafayette police said.

Police were called to 10 Kenosha Ct. Thursday morning after complaints of a residential entry. Police said Talmadge Jasper, 18, of Lafayette, entered the home against a protection order that was issued against him.

After further investigation authorities discovered a man who lived at the home on Kenosha Court was missing.

A warrant was issued and police searched Jasper's apartment 3106 Eagles Way Drive. There they discovered the body of the man who was missing from the home on Kenosha Court.

Jasper was arrested for murder, residential entry and invasion of privacy.

The identity of the victim and the victim's cause of death have not yet been released.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.