Lawsuit: Kansas Buffalo Wild Wings accused of denying service to black customers

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WFLA) - Managers at a Kansas Buffalo Wild Wings regularly made derogatory comments about African American customers and allowed employees to refuse them service or give them poor service, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday, according to the Kansas City Star.

Gary Lovelace, a 55-year-old black man, says he was fired after reporting his concerns following the hiring of a new general manager in late 2016 or early 2017 according to the Star.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Gerald Gray, said white employees refused to serve black customers because, they said, "blacks don't give good tips." Lovelace also says in the lawsuit he was introduced as "angry black man." And discriminated due to his age and disability.

Lovelace worked as a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings for 12 years before he was fired.

The restaurant chain says it's investigating the claims.