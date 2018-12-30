Man creates GoFundMe to build tunnels under Trump's border wall

A migrant watches border patrol through a hole in the fence before jumping over to San Diego, from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many Central American migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall and hand themselves into border patrol agents. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - As President Donald Trump fights with Democrats over the construction of a border wall, two dueling fundraisers are also causing a stir.

A GoFundMe page launched two weeks ago to raise money for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall has already topped $18 million.

Now a new fundraiser has been created to poke holes in their plan.

The page is called "Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall," and the man behind it is from Florida.

"To the thousands of people raising money for a wall ... I'm raising money to supply tunnel builders with shovels ... I'm sure we won't need the $150,000,000 but in all reality who gives a s*** ... let's see how much I can raise,” Rigo Torres, of Arcadia, wrote on the crowdfunding page.

The campaign has raked in $3,061 of its $150 million goal thus far.

The page says all donations will go to the American Civil Liberties Union.

“The American Civil Liberties Union which is focused on defending the rights of immigrant families and says it ‘won't stop fighting until families are reunited,’ ” Torres said. “The organization already has raised over $1 million, thanks in part to donations from celebrities like musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.”

“Let’s help these kids and parents be together and spend time with family, and not in detention centers,” he added.

The fundraiser comes as a partial shutdown of US government services enters its second week.

“I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security," Trump tweeted late Saturday morning. "From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military!”