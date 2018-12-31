Marvin Lewis reportedly out as Bengals head coach

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, left, stands on the field as quarterback Andy Dalton, right, wipes sweat from his face in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cincinnati. Lumped together at the bottom of the AFC North�s standings, the Bengals (0-3) and Browns (0-3) both enter Sunday�s matchup winless and desperate to salvage seasons that are quickly slipping away. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

CINCINNATI (WCMH/AP) -- Marvin Lewis has reportedly been let go as the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to several reports, including Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network and Dianna Russini with ESPN, Lewis was fired by Bengals owner Mike Brown.

Marvin Lewis has informed his #Bengals staff he's out as coach, source said. Owner Mike Brown made the decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2018

On Sunday, the Bengals lost their final game of the season to the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13.

Marvin Lewis has been fired per source. #Bengals — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 31, 2018

Joe Mixon rushed for 105 yards for the Bengals but Cincinnati (6-10) — which entered Sunday with 18 players on injured reserve, including quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green— lost for the seventh time in eight games and head into another offseason unsure about the future of longtime head coach Lewis.

Cincinnati's season turned at home against the Steelers back in October, when the Bengals let Pittsburgh go down the field in the final minute to pull out a 28-21 victory on Antonio Brown's 31-yard catch and run with 10 seconds to play. An avalanche of injuries and losses followed. Lewis headed to the locker room surrounded by cameras, which he found "ridiculous" after his beat-up squad took the Steelers basically to the wire.

"I think it's sad (my status) is the only thing they can point to," Lewis said. "This isn't about me. This is about this football team and what they do. To make this about one person. It's not about one person. This is my job. That's it."