Mom learns the hard way not to dress son in green for school pictures

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) -- One mom’s lesson on why she shouldn't have dressed her son in a green shirt for school pictures has hilariously gone viral.

Laurel Boone Hutsell told LoveWhatMatters.com she had her son, Carter, wear a green shirt for his 7th grade school photo because it would really stand out against the gray or taupe background.

My son - “Mom, I shouldn’t have worn the green shirt for pictures. It will blend in with the green screen they... Posted by Laurel Boone Hutsell on Friday, August 17, 2018

However, she realized her mistake as soon as her son returned home from school that day.

“Mom, I shouldn’t have worn the green shirt for pictures. It will blend in with the green screen they used,” Carter told her.

Hutsell was holding out hope that maybe the pictures turned out OK despite the green shirt, but all that was dashed as soon as she got the proofs.

“Seriously cracking up! At least his hair and smile were on point!” Hutsell wrote on her now viral Facebook post.