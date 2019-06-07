More than 1 million STDs contracted every day, WHO reports

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Provided Photo/CNN)

(CNN) - The World Health Organization released new figures on sexually transmitted infections Thursday.

Statistics collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 show more than 1 million new cases of four STDs are contracted every day. Those include chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis.

The WHO found that on average, one in every 25 people globally has at least one of these STDs, which is "no substantial decline" from their last published data from 2012.

The lead author of the report says it indicates people are taking risks with their sexuality and reproductive health.

A co-author says education and condom use are important, but new treatments also need to be developed.