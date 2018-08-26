Multiple reported dead after mass shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/WISH) -- Law enforcement officials in Jacksonville have asked people to stay away from the scene of a mass shooting in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Jacksonville Landing on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the office was reporting that one suspect was dead, while they were searching for to see if there was another suspect.

"Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the office tweeted. "We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

At 2:46 p.m. Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Twitter said there were multiple fatalities:

Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Authorities have not released any information on how many people are injured but an affiliate in the area reports that multiple people are dead.

The shooting apparently happened at a Madden NFL video game tournament. Several verified professional gamers tweeted about the incident.

One of the hosts, CompLexity Gaming, tweeted saying "there appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe."