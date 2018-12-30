Nail salon worker dies after customer hits her with a vehicle, drags her for 50 feet

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Natalie Zfat, Inc.)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Officers say a nail salon worker was killed after a customer trying to avoid paying her bill ran her over with a vehicle and dragged her for 50-feet.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of W. Flamingo Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

They say a woman was inside a nail salon attempting to pay for her services when her card declined. She told the staff that she would get cash from her vehicle to pay the bill, but attempted to drive off without paying.

A female employee and her husband attempted to stop the woman from driving off and that is when the female worker was run over.

That worker was transported to UMC Trauma and pronounced dead after her arrival.

The sus[ect fled the scene after the incident and abandoned her car in a nearby apartment complex. Officers describe the sus[ect as a white woman in her mid-20s.

No further details about the victim have been released.