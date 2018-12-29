Nearly 15-pound newborn breaks hospital record

(CNN/WCMH) -- Just in time for the New Year, a Texas family is celebrating their new addition.

But the little one might be a misnomer when talking about baby Ali.

He set a new record for the hospital weighing in at almost 15 pounds at birth.

Right now baby Ali is nearly twice the size of an average newborn, but this baby boy is anything but average.

"He's my special baby."

He came into the world just shy of 15-pounds weighing in at 14 pounds and 13 ounces, breaking a record at Arlington Memorial Hospital.

"I was like OMG really. I don't think it even registered," said Jennifer Medlock, the proud mom.

Jennifer and Eric Medlock say they were anticipating a bigger than average baby, after all, big sister, Annabelle, weighed 9 pounds 10 ounces at birth.

"We heard an 'Oh My' behind the curtain -- oh my what," the Medlock said.

Ali was born via C-section.

Mom says she had a very healthy pregnancy. Ali did spend a week in the NICU because his blood sugar and platelets were low.

"It doesn't matter how big he, I'm so blessed to have him."

For this couple, Alis is a blessing in many ways.

Jennifer has severe Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. Doctors told them having a family would be a longshot.

"We tried anyway and prayed," the Medlocks said.

Annabelle was born through the help of fertility treatments.

"Our last treatment they said that my follicle would turn into a cyst," Jennifer Medlock said. "They're wrong it turned into her."

The family was getting ready to start the process again when they learned they were expecting Ali.

"I love proving people wrong."

Many are already planning his future based on his size.

"He is meant for something big - maybe not football. Everyone keeps saying that."

But its music that runs in the family.

Both Jennifer and Eric are music teachers.

"He's loved. Do whatever makes him happy," Eric Medlock said.

The Medlocks said right now this is music to their ears.

Their family is now complete.

Baby Ali is now healthy and has been home since his week stay in the NICU.