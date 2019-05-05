National

North Carolina K-9 officer dies after being shot during routine traffic stop

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WISH) -- A North Carolina police department is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers.

Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon died from his injuries after being shot during a routine traffic stop in Mooresville, N.C. Saturday night, the Mooresville Police Department said. 

Authorities said Harris conducted a routine traffic stop on West Plaza Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday and was shot by a suspect. 

Sheldon was transported from the scene and later died from his injuries. 

The suspect fled the scene and was found in a nearby apartment dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Sheldon, 32, served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years. 

An investigation into the officer's shooting death is ongoing. 

