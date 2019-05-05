North Carolina K-9 officer dies after being shot during routine traffic stop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon died after being shot during a routine traffic stop May 4, 2019. (Provided Photo/Mooresville Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon died after being shot during a routine traffic stop May 4, 2019. (Provided Photo/Mooresville Police Department) [ + - ]

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WISH) -- A North Carolina police department is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers.

Mooresville K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon died from his injuries after being shot during a routine traffic stop in Mooresville, N.C. Saturday night, the Mooresville Police Department said.

Authorities said Harris conducted a routine traffic stop on West Plaza Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday and was shot by a suspect.

Sheldon was transported from the scene and later died from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and was found in a nearby apartment dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheldon, 32, served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

An investigation into the officer's shooting death is ongoing.