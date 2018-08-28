Peyton Manning donates $1M for endowment at University of Tennessee

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning takes the field for his last home game on Saturday, Nov. 29, 1997 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 17-10. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning has donated $1 million to his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, to establish the John Haas Student Experiential Learning Endowment.

The donation honors John Haas, a longtime director and associate professor in Tennessee's College of Communication and Information's School of Communication Studies. Haas was Manning's college adviser and one of his professors.

Manning said in a statement that "exceptional teachers transform your way of learning by challenging and motivating you while teaching more than just a subject." Manning added that "for me and so many others, that teacher was Dr. John Haas."

Manning, a five-time NFL most valuable player, quarterbacked Tennessee from 1994-97 and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up his senior year