Photographer finds mystery couple in Yosemite wedding proposal photo

Grand Rapids photographer Matthew Dippel snapped this photo at Yosemite National Park Oct. 6, 2018. (Provided Photo/WOOD)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids photographer who snapped a stunning image of a proposal at Yosemite National Park says he has found the happy couple.

They are Charlie Vo and fiancee Melissa.

Matthew Dippel took the photo Oct. 6 while hiking with a friend in the national park in California. It shows a man down on one knee on Taft Point, holding his fiancee's hand.

Grand Rapids photographer Matthew Dippel snapped this photo at Yosemite National Park Oct. 6, 2018.

When he got the shot, Dippel had no idea who the two people were. So he turned to social media and then the media to find them.

It worked. In a Saturday Facebook post, Dippel said Vo told him it was the couple's second, "special and official" proposal. He offered his congratulations.

"I'm glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you," he wrote.