Police investigating anonymous threat against Noblesville West Middle School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) - Police in Noblesville are investigating after an anonymous threat was posted against Noblesville Middle School, according to the school district.

The school says, in an email sent out to parents and staff, an anonymous threat on social media named the school and had Tuesday as the date for something to happen.

A school spokesperson says what started as an online social media exchange about the shooting that occurred on May 25, 2018, escalated over the weekend.

Noblesville West will be in session on Tuesday. However, the school spokesperson says any student who chooses to stay home Tuesday will be excused.