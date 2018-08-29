Police: Man cut dog's tail off with branch clippers, said it looked like tail was rotting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pablo Vega-Padron. (WFLA Photo).

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- A 77-year-old Sarasota County man was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty after deputies say he cut off part of his dog’s tail with branch clippers because the tail appeared to be rotting.

Animal Services officers responded to the home of Pablo Vega-Padron, 77, for a welfare check on Aug. 17.

A neighbor was concerned about the health of Vega-Padron’s 1-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix named Randy.

When animal services officers arrived, Randy had several bandages on his tail and front legs. Vega-Padron told them the dog’s tail was infected. Animal services officers told him to take the animal to the emergency vet for treatment.

A few hours later, officers were notified by Parkway Animal Hospital in Sarasota that the removal of Randy’s bandages revealed a portion of his tail was missing.

Vega-Padron told deputies he cut the dog’s tail off because it appeared to be rotting.

Deputies found the dismembered tail and branch clippers at Vega-Padron’s home.

Veterinary staff confirmed the tail suffered a fracture from trauma and should have been surgically removed by medical professionals.

Vega-Padron was released Tuesday on $1,500 bond.

Randy has since been adopted and is expected to make a full recovery.