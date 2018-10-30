National

Police warn parents of meth that looks like candy ahead of Halloween

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 02:15 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 02:15 PM EDT

(WFLA) -- As Halloween approaches, parents are being told to be on the lookout for drugs that look like candy. 

The Dublin Police Department in Georgia shared two images of "methamphetamine pills" that kids might mistake for sweet and sour candy.

"These pills are stamped and resembled to look like specific candies," the agency said in a post on Facebook.

It's unclear when or where the pills were confiscated.

The department is advising parents to look through their children's candies and report any suspicions to the police.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines