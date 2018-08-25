Popular YouTuber McSkillet identified as driver who caused wrong-way crash that killed three people

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Photo courtesy: KUSI via CNN Newsource

SAN DIEGO, CA (WCMH) -- A well-known YouTuber is dead after authorities say he caused a wrong-way accident that also killed two other people in California on Thursday.

Authorities told KUSI Trevor Heitman, known on YouTube as “McSkillet,” was behind the wheel of a $200,000 McLaren that sped down Interstate 805 in the wrong direction, hitting a Hyundai SUV and causing a fiery five-car pileup that killed a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Heitman, 18, ran a popular YouTube channel discussing video games. The channel has more than 900,000 subscribers.

Heitman had previously been kicked off several gaming websites for alleged activity on a gambling website. According to KUSI, Heitman may have been struggling with depression prior to the crash.