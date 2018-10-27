National

President Trump deplores ‘hate in our country'

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 01:13 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 01:13 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP - President Donald Trump is responding to what he’s calling the “devastating” shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying: “It’s a ’terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country.”

Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base before traveling to Indianapolis.

He told reporters the violence “has to stop.”

Trump also said the outcome might have been different if the synagogue “had some kind of protection” from an armed guard and suggested that might be a good idea for all churches and synagogues.

He also said such shooters should receive the death penalty and “suffer the ultimate price.”

Three officers were shot in the Saturday morning attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. It was not immediately known how many people had been shot or killed.

