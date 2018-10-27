President Trump deplores ‘hate in our country'

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, P., where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27 (Provided Photo/AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP - President Donald Trump is responding to what he’s calling the “devastating” shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying: “It’s a ’terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country.”

Trump spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base before traveling to Indianapolis.

He told reporters the violence “has to stop.”

Trump also said the outcome might have been different if the synagogue “had some kind of protection” from an armed guard and suggested that might be a good idea for all churches and synagogues.

He also said such shooters should receive the death penalty and “suffer the ultimate price.”

Three officers were shot in the Saturday morning attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. It was not immediately known how many people had been shot or killed.