Prosecutor: Suspect used Instagram to set up crossbow killing

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged in a crossbow killing had planned the ambush, luring his victim outside by posing as somebody else, prosecutors said Friday.

Nyoky Bull, 20, of Grant, was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge in Wednesday's killing of 20-year-old Marcus Olmstead in Norton Shores.

Olmstead's mom, Kristi Ferry, sat in the front row of the courtroom, but was relieved the suspect was being arraigned through a video feed.

"He's twisted. That's all I can say," Ferry said after the hearing. "He's a monster. Who else could do this to a sweet, innocent boy?"

Police weren't sure of a motive, but they were looking at the possibility of jealousy. They say it wasn't a random, impetuous act.

"There was some premeditation and deliberation that went into the planning," Muskegon County Prosecutor's Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts said after the hearing.

The suspect has no criminal record, according to Michigan State Police.

Roberts said the victim had been communicating through social media with the suspect's 18-year-old girlfriend earlier Wednesday.

There was no indication, he said, the victim was acting in a threatening way.

"At some point the suspect in this case, the defendant in this case, took over her Instagram account in order to communicate with the victim and posed as her in order to get him to come out of the house that night," Roberts said.

The suspect, he said, stopped at a shop to buy two bolts used for crossbows.

"The victim thought that he was going to meet the girlfriend that night when he left the house," Roberts said.

Instead, it was Bull who showed up and ambushed Olmstead in the victim's family driveway, firing the crossbow once, Roberts said. Olmstead was struck in the abdomen.

The victim's twin brother, Maxwell, found him dead about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the driveway of the home in the 3100 block of Leon Street.

"He took his identical twin, Maxwell Olmstead's other half," their mother said. "He's also got another brother and sister that don't know how to deal right now because of his selfish acts.”

Police were questioning the girlfriend Thursday at her Grand Rapids apartment when Bull showed up and was arrested, Roberts said.

They said he admitted to luring the victim outside and firing the crossbow.

Prosecutors said the suspect's girlfriend is considered a witness in the case and is not facing charges.

As for Bull, he's being held without bond in the Muskegon County Jail and will be back in court in January to determine if he'll stand trial.