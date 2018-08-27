Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks Tuesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of pumpkin spice latte. (Provided Photo/KXAN via Starbucks)

SEATTLE (CNN) -- Fall is in the air, or at least in your cup!

It's still summer but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal seasonal classic -- pumpkin spice latte early.

It usually launches in September.

But the coffee chain announced last week you can get your favorite fall fix as soon as Tuesday!

This is PSL’s 15th birthday and the beverage has become a fan favorite over the years.

The decision to launch pumpkin spice lattes early could be Starbucks' attempt to boost its reputation.

The coffee chain took a big hit after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in April.

As a result, most Starbucks locations held an anti-bias training for employees.