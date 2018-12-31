National

REPORTS: Steve Alford fired by UCLA

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 09:01 AM EST

LOS ANGELES (WISH) - According to multiple reports, UCLA has fired head basketball coach Steve Alford.

Sports Illustrated, The Athletic  and others say an official announcement is expected from the school sometime Monday.

The former IU star was in his sixth season as the coach of the Bruins. 

In addition to starring at IU, Alford is a former Indiana Mr. Basketball.

His coaching career has included stops at Iowa, the University of New Mexico and Southwest Missouri State.

 

 

