REPORTS: Steve Alford fired by UCLA

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. UCLA head coach Steve Alford watches play against Kentucky in the second half of an NCAA college basketball tournament South Regional semifinal game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LOS ANGELES (WISH) - According to multiple reports, UCLA has fired head basketball coach Steve Alford.

Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and others say an official announcement is expected from the school sometime Monday.

The former IU star was in his sixth season as the coach of the Bruins.

In addition to starring at IU, Alford is a former Indiana Mr. Basketball.

His coaching career has included stops at Iowa, the University of New Mexico and Southwest Missouri State.