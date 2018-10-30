Scientists: Burn calories by watching scary movies

GHENT, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 14: A woman looks at a display from the movie 'The Shining' is seen at an exhibition of items from 13 movies of director Stanley Kubrick at the Caermersklooster on October 14, 2006 in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images)

GHENT, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 14: A woman looks at a display from the movie 'The Shining' is seen at an exhibition of items from 13 movies of director Stanley Kubrick at the Caermersklooster on October 14, 2006 in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images)

(WCMH)-- Scientists believe watching scary movies help burn extra calories.

According to Parade, researchers at University of Westminster in London measured participants’ heart rate, oxygen intake and carbon dioxide output as they watched 10 scary movies. On average, watching a 90-minute horror film can burn about 150 calories—the same amount burned during a 30-minute walk.

Scientists say the scenes that make you jump burn the most calories because it boosts your heart rate.

Men's Journal listed the top 10 best calorie burning scary movies: