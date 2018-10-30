Scientists: Burn calories by watching scary movies
(WCMH)-- Scientists believe watching scary movies help burn extra calories.
According to Parade, researchers at University of Westminster in London measured participants’ heart rate, oxygen intake and carbon dioxide output as they watched 10 scary movies. On average, watching a 90-minute horror film can burn about 150 calories—the same amount burned during a 30-minute walk.
Scientists say the scenes that make you jump burn the most calories because it boosts your heart rate.
Men's Journal listed the top 10 best calorie burning scary movies:
- The Shining: 184 calories
- Jaws: 161 calories
- The Exorcist: 158 calories
- Alien: 152 calories
- Saw: 133 calories
- A Nightmare on Elm Street: 118 calories
- Paranormal Activity: 111 calories
- The Blair Witch Project: 105 calories
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 107 calories
- [Rec]: 101 calories
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
