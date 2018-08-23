National

Steven Tyler tells Pres. Trump to stop playing Aerosmith's music at rallies

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 11:16 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 11:16 AM EDT

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH/CNN) -- Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has called on President Donald Trump to stop using the band's music at his events.

Tyler and his attorneys sent a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday; one day after Trump used Aerosmith's "Livin' On The Edge" at a campaign rally.

The letter accused Trump of falsely implying that Tyler endorses the president.

This is not the first time Trump and Tyler have feuded over Aerosmith's music.

Tyler's attorneys say two previous cease and desist letters were sent in 2015 while Trump was seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines