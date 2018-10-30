Stores open, closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers Jeri Hull (L) and Karen Brashear (R) wait in line while shopping at Toys"R"Us during the Black Friday sales event on November 27, 2009 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which also means that Black Friday comes upon us once again!

While more than 100 stores are expected to be closed this Thanksgiving, there are of course quite a few expected to be open on the holiday, in addition to Black Friday.

Right now Macy's is confirmed to be open again on Thanksgiving -- from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and re-opening for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Other stores expected to be open on Thanksgiving are yet to be officially confirmed, but predictions have been made based on previous years thanks to BestBlackFriday.com:



Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy – 5 p.m.

GameStop – 4 p.m.

JCPenney – 2 p.m.

Kohl’s – 5 p.m. -

Kmart – 6 a.m.

Sears – 6 p.m.

Target – 6 p.m.

Walmart – 6 p.m.

Black Friday

BJ's Wholesale Club - 7 a.m.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet - 6 a.m.

Burlington - 7 a.m.

Harbor Freight - 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby - 8 a.m.

HomeGoods - 7 a.m.

Homesense - 7 a.m.

Macy's - 6 a.m.

Marshalls - 7 a.m.

P.C. Richard & Son - 8 a.m.

Rite Aid - 7 a.m.

Sam's Club - 7 a.m.

Sierra Trading Post - 7 a.m.

Sportsman's Warehouse - 6 a.m.

Staples - 7 a.m.

T.J. Maxx - 7 a.m.

Tractor Supply - 6 a.m.

For a list of stores that will be closed, click here.

