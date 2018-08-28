National

Study: People are less likely to talk to you if you wear headphones

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 05:53 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 05:54 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - A new study confirms that wearing earphones is still the best way to avoid small talk with other people.

The study done by the International Research Institute was completed over the last several years. 

It found more introverted individuals tended to wear larger headphones to dissuade anyone from talking to them in public. 

The study also found that some people even admitted that the headphones aren't connected to a phone, but they still wear them to avoid chit-chat.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines