Sweet 16 party turns sour with dad accused holding kids captive

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - An alcohol-fueled sweet 16 party in Clearwater turned terribly sour early Sunday when the adult host landed in jail for false imprisonment, contributing to the delinquency of minors and resisting arrest.

Christopher Blacharski, 36, bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail Monday after spending a day behind bars.

Pinellas Sheriff’s deputies say a concerned mother who said she was driving her daughter to the Largo Medical Center ER for treatment contacted them out of concern for other juveniles at the party who were consuming “copious amounts of alcohol” provided by Blacharski.

When deputies and other parents arrived, they say there were still four juveniles inside. Deputies allege Blacharski locked all of the doors, wouldn’t answer their knocks and refused to allow the juveniles to leave.

According to an arrest affidavit, Blacharski forced the kids to hide in a back bedroom, turned off all of the lights and kept them from leaving “by intimidation.” Some of the kids were texting their parents saying that Blacharski refused to let them leave his daughter's party even while deputies and parents were standing outside.

Neighbors tell WISH-TV's sister station WFLA that a confrontation went on for as long as two hours before deputies finally broke through the front door with a "battering ram" that rattled nearby windows at around 1:20 a.m. Deputies say Blacharski was arrested and handcuffed after a forcible takedown when he refused to cooperate.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jessica Mackesy says Blacharski had thrown the party for his own daughter’s 16th birthday and had purchased a large amount of beer, along with hard liquor such as gin, vodka and whiskey for the kids to consume.

Monday morning, the party house located on Alemanda Drive just outside of the Clearwater city limits was decorated with a Halloween graveyard, a large spider web and a hand painted red message on the door that says “DO NOT ENTER.” No one in the home responded to our knocks.

Blacharski bonded out of the Pinellas Jail at 5:28 a.m. Monday on $41,000 bail and now faces four charges of false imprisonment, four charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, holding an open house party and resisting arrest without violence.