Teen charged with rape of 6-year-old girl on school bus

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen has been charged with rape and gross sexual imposition after deputies said he assaulted a young girl on a school bus.

The teen was on the bus with the 6-year-old when the alleged sexual related crime happened, and when the young girl got home she told her parents what happened.

According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.

Bellefountaine is about 30 miles northwest of Columbus, Ohio.

A letter was sent home to parents from Superintendent David Harmon regarding the incident.