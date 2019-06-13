Tennessee man arrested again for living in attic crawl space in 14-year-old girl's closet

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The 18-year-old found living in the attic crawlspace of his 14-year-old girlfriend's Mt. Juliet home was arrested again Thursday for the same crime. (Provided Photo/WKRN)

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) -- The 18-year-old man found living in the attic crawl space of his 14-year-old girlfriend's Mt. Juliet, Tenn. home was arrested again Thursday for the same crime.

According to police, they were called to Karen Drive Thursday by neighbors who saw 18-year-old Matthew Castro walking towards the home. After an extensive search of the home, he was found hiding in the same attic crawl space.

Officers said Castro resisted arrest and a taser was deployed to take him into custody.

Castro was arrested for the same crime earlier this month, after police found him hiding in the crawl space on June 2. Officers said he was in court on those charges Thursday.

Mt. Juliet police said he was charged this time around with violating a protection order, trespassing and unlawfully entering a home.