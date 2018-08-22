Tibbetts family says their 'hearts are broken' for Mollie

Inside Edition

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) -- The family of Mollie Tibbetts, the woman found dead in a farm field on Tuesday in rural Iowa, has released a statement to the media and the public.

"Our hearts are broken," said the Tibbetts family in the statement. "On behalf of Mollie's entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private. Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie's name. We remain forever grateful."

The man charged with Mollie's murder is named Cristhian Rivera. He will make his first court appearance on Wednesday at 1 p.m.