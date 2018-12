(CNN) - President Donald Trump says he's freezing federal workers' pay raise for 2019.

He issued an executive order on Friday. The move nixes a 2.1 percent across-the-board raise that was set to take effect in January.

Trump told lawmakers he planned to scrap the pay bump back in August.

He said the federal budget can't support it.

The freeze does not affect a pay increase for troops that was passed as part of a Defense spending bill.